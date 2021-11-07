Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust with ticker code (VNO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 36 and has a mean target at 45.27. Now with the previous closing price of 43.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 43.78 and the 200 day MA is 44.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,547m. Find out more information at: http://www.vno.com

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.