Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust found using ticker (VNO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 26.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day MA is 23.93 while the 200 day moving average is 33.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,311m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $5,523m based on the market concensus.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.