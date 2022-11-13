Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vornado Realty Trust found using ticker (VNO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 26.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day MA is 23.93 while the 200 day moving average is 33.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,311m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $5,523m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

You might also enjoy reading  Vornado Realty Trust - Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.