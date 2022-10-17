Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust found using ticker (VNO) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 17 with a mean TP of 28.64. With the stocks previous close at 21.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day MA is 25.99 and the 200 day MA is 35.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,519m. Find out more information at: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $5,978m based on the market concensus.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.