Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust with ticker code (VNO) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 18 with a mean TP of 22.91. With the stocks previous close at 22.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The day 50 moving average is 22.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,586m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $4,739m based on the market concensus.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market — New York City — along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.