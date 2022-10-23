Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust found using ticker (VNO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 26.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The day 50 moving average is 25.34 while the 200 day moving average is 34.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,614m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $5,609m based on the market concensus.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.