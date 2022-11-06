Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust with ticker code (VNO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 26.55. Now with the previous closing price of 22.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.19 while the 200 day moving average is 33.46. The market cap for the company is $4,767m. Find out more information at: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $5,722m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.