Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust found using ticker (VNO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 20 and has a mean target at 31.64. With the stocks previous close at 27.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 29.09 and the 200 day MA is 38.12. The company has a market cap of $5,574m. Company Website: https://www.vno.com

The potential market cap would be $6,312m based on the market concensus.

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.