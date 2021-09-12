Twitter
Vornado Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Vornado Realty Trust with ticker code (VNO) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 39 with a mean TP of 46.09. With the stocks previous close at 41.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 42.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.39. The market cap for the company is $8,275m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vno.com

Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

