VONOVIA SE NA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.1% Downside

VONOVIA SE NA O.N. with ticker code (VNA.DE) now have 23 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘none’. The target price ranges between €55.20 and €39. meaning the average target price is €47.84. With the stocks previous close at €58.44 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of €56.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to €55.01. The market capitalisation for the company is €34b. Visit the company website at: http://www.vonovia.de

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

