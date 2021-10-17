Twitter
Vonage Holdings Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Vonage Holdings Corp. with ticker code (VG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12 with a mean TP of 17.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day MA is 15.56 and the 200 day moving average is 14.21. The company has a market cap of $4,078m. Company Website: http://www.vonage.com

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

