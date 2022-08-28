Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vonage Holdings Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Vonage Holdings Corp. found using ticker (VG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 19.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.83 and the 200 day moving average is 19.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,386m. Company Website: https://www.vonage.com

The potential market cap would be $5,055m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2022, Vonage Holdings Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

You might also enjoy reading  Vonage Holdings Corp. - Consensus Indicates Potential -6.1% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.