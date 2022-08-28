Vonage Holdings Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.1% Downside

Vonage Holdings Corp. found using ticker (VG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 19.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.83 and the 200 day moving average is 19.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,386m. Company Website: https://www.vonage.com

The potential market cap would be $5,055m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2022, Vonage Holdings Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).