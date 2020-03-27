Volution Group PLC 35.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Volution Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FAN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Volution Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 35.2% from today’s opening price of 140.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 75.5 points and decreased 113.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 262 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 122.46 GBX.

Volution Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 214.22 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 200.25. There are currently 198,123,204 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 523,791. Market capitalisation for LON:FAN is £281,334,949 GBP.

