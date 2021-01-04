Twitter
Volution Group PLC 26.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Volution Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER LON:FAN had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Volution Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 345 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.8% from the opening price of 272 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 30 points and increased 92 points respectively.
Volution Group PLC LON:FAN has a 50 day moving average of 245.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 195.31 The 52 week high for the stock is 299 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 122.46 GBX. There are currently 197,881,160 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 824,650. Market capitalisation for LON:FAN is £548,130,813 GBP.

