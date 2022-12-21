Volution Group PLC 25.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Volution Group PLC with ticker (LON:FAN) now has a potential upside of 25.1% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 460 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Volution Group PLC share price of 345 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.1%. Trading has ranged between 270 (52 week low) and 564 (52 week high) with an average of 547,757 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £681,747,541.



Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based designer and manufacturer of indoor air quality solutions. It supplies ventilation products to various markets. Its segment includes Ventilation UK including original equipment manufacturer (OEM) (Torin-Sifan), Ventilation Europe and Ventilation Australasia. The Company’s product categories include residential ventilation, commercial ventilation, other products, and Torin-Sifan. Its mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) systems, decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (dMVHR) systems, ducting, thermal destratification, passive ventilation, inline fans, and single room extract fans. Its commercial products encompass a variety of extractor fans, as well as mechanical heat recovery units, air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation solutions. Its other products include non-ventilation products. Torin-Sifan products include direct and belt-drive fans, fandecks, motorised impellers and combustion blowers.







