Volution Group PLC 17.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Volution Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FAN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Volution Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 275 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 17.6% from the opening price of 233.87 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 34.87 points and increased 54.87 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 235 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 140 GBX.

Volution Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 202.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 182.63. There are currently 197,886,979 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 609,340. Market capitalisation for LON:FAN is £457,118,921 GBP.