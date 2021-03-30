Twitter
VOLKSWAGEN AG ST O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.7% Downside

VOLKSWAGEN AG ST O.N. found using the Ticker (VOW.DE) now have 5 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘buy’. The target price ranges between €212.00 and €150. so the average target price would be €195.40. Now with the previous closing price of €286.00 this would imply there is a potential downside of -31.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €225.05 and the 200 day moving average is €175.10. The market cap for the company is €136b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.volkswagenag.com

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, special gear units, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ÂKODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was incorporated in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

