Vodafone Group Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

Vodafone Group Plc found using ticker (VOD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29.7 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 27.35. Now with the previous closing price of 20.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.79 and the 200 day MA is 19.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $54,110m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vodafone.com

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides mobile, fixed, and a suite of converged communication services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising managed IoT connectivity, automotive, and insurance services, as well as smart metering and health solutions; cloud and security portfolio comprising public and private cloud services, as well as cloud-based applications and products for securing networks and devices; and international voice, IP transit, and messaging services to support business customers that include small home offices and large multi-national companies. In addition, the company offers M-Pesa, an African payment platform, which provides money transfer, financial, and business and merchant payment services; and various services to operators through its partner market agreements, as well as rents capacity to mobile virtual network operators to provide mobile services. Vodafone Group Plc has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. As of March 31, 2019, it had approximately 650 million mobile customers, 19 million fixed broadband customers, and 14 million TV customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

