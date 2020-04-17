Vodafone Group plc 72.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Vodafone Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VOD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 72.9% from the opening price of 109.92 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2.54 points and decreased 44.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 92.76 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 131.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 148.57. There are currently 26,772,164,544 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 139,138,321. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £29,363,710,153 GBP.

