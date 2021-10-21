Vodafone Group plc 51.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group plc with ticker (LON:VOD) now has a potential upside of 51.5% according to Deutsche Bank.







Deutsche Bank set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vodafone Group plc share price of 111 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 51.5%. Trading has ranged between 101 (52 week low) and 143 (52 week high) with an average of 71,472,021 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £30,425,556,646.



Vodafone Group Plc is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe. The Other Europe includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, among others. Its AMAP segment includes India, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Africa, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and among others. The Company provides a range of services, including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks.







