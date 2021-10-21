Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vodafone Group plc 51.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche Bank

Broker Ratings

Vodafone Group plc with ticker (LON:VOD) now has a potential upside of 51.5% according to Deutsche Bank.



Deutsche Bank set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vodafone Group plc share price of 111 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 51.5%. Trading has ranged between 101 (52 week low) and 143 (52 week high) with an average of 71,472,021 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £30,425,556,646.

Vodafone Group Plc is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe. The Other Europe includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, among others. Its AMAP segment includes India, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Africa, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and among others. The Company provides a range of services, including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks.



You might also enjoy reading  Vodafone Group Plc - Consensus Indicates Potential 54.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.