Vodafone Group plc 51.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Vodafone Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VOD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 180 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 51.5% from the opening price of 118.84 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.4 points and decreased 27.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low is 92.76 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 137.63 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 149.34. There are currently 151,328,763 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 146,993,756. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £31,719,661,450 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn