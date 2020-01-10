Vodafone Group plc 39.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VOD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 215 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 39.8% from today’s opening price of 153.78 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 10.2 points and decreased 6.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 169.46 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 122.22 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 153.86 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 147.39. There are currently 26,770,980,867 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 77,024,413. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £40,555,732,114 GBP.