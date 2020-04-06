Vodafone Group plc 39.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Vodafone Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VOD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 155 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 39.1% from today’s opening price of 111.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 12.84 points and decreased 36.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 92.76 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 138.99 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 149.42. There are currently 26,772,164,544 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 148,986,529. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £30,407,824,979 GBP.

