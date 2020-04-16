Vodafone Group plc 36.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Vodafone Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VOD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 148 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 36.1% from the opening price of 108.74 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.02 points and decreased 47.92 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 92.76 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 132.89 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 148.90. There are currently 26,772,164,544 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 141,136,409. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £28,919,291,241 GBP.

