Vodafone Group plc 23.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Vodafone Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VOD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 148 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 23.4% from today’s opening price of 119.94 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.36 points and decreased 30.44 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 92.76 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 180.49 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 159.15. There are currently 26,771,934,117 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 139,800,527. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £31,146,467,171 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn