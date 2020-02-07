Vodafone Group plc 21.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Vodafone Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VOD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 185 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 21.5% from today’s opening price of 152.26 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.76 points and decreased 9.02 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low is 122.22 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 152.35 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 148.78. There are currently 26,771,188,721 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 62,378,057. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £41,222,275,248 GBP.