Vodafone Group plc 12.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group plc with ticker (LON:VOD) now has a potential upside of 12.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vodafone Group plc share price of 101 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 12.2%. Trading has ranged between 97 (52 week low) and 142 (52 week high) with an average of 113,669,209 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £27,535,190,997.



Vodafone Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based connectivity and digital services provider. The Company’s retail and service operations are split across three broad business lines: Europe Consumer, Vodafone Business and Africa Consumer. The Europe Consumer business provides a range of mobile and fixed-line connectivity services in all of its European markets, enabling customers to call, text and access data on their mobile devices, or access broadband, TV and voice services at home. Vodafone Business serves private and public sector customers of all sizes with a range of connectivity services, supported by its global network. The Africa Consumer business provides a range of mobile services, enabling customers to call, text and access data. It provides digital services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and financial services, that leverage and complement its connectivity business. The Company provides financial services, as well as business, and merchant services in Africa.







