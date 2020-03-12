Vodafone Group plc 113.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Vodafone Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VOD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Vodafone Group plc are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Bank of America Merrill Lynch have set their target price at 238 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 113.1% from today’s opening price of 111.68 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 38.64 points and decreased 32.96 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 169.46 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 108.3 GBX.

Vodafone Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 188.55 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 159.95. There are currently 26,771,934,117 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 95,053,942. Market capitalisation for LON:VOD is £29,390,228,946 GBP.

