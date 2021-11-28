Vodafone Group Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

Vodafone Group Plc found using ticker (VOD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 24.56 and 21.92 with the average target price sitting at 23.24. With the stocks previous close at 15.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.6%. The day 50 moving average is 15.5 while the 200 day moving average is 17.3. The market cap for the company is $40,817m. Find out more information at: http://www.vodafone.com

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management, smart metering, insurance, cloud, and security services; and automotive and health solutions. In addition, the company offers M-Pesa, an African payment platform, which provides money transfer, financial, and business and merchant payment services; and various services to operators through its partner market agreements. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. As of March 31, 2021, it had approximately 315 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed broadband customers, and 22 million TV customers. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.