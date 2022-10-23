Vodafone Group Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.8% Upside

Vodafone Group Plc with ticker code (VOD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.6 and 15.34 calculating the mean target price we have 16.47. Now with the previous closing price of 11.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.56 and the 200 day moving average is 15.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,209m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vodafone.com

The potential market cap would be $45,812m based on the market concensus.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management, smart metering, insurance, cloud, and security services; and automotive and health solutions. In addition, the company offers M-Pesa, an African payment platform, which provides money transfer, financial, and business and merchant payment services; and various services to operators through its partner market agreements. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. As of March 31, 2022, it had approximately 323 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed broadband customers, and 22 million TV customers. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.