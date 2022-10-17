Vodafone Group Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.8% Upside

Vodafone Group Plc with ticker code (VOD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.6 and 15.34 with the average target price sitting at 16.47. With the stocks previous close at 11.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.9 while the 200 day moving average is 15.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,481m. Company Website: https://www.vodafone.com

The potential market cap would be $43,845m based on the market concensus.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management, smart metering, insurance, cloud, and security services; and automotive and health solutions. In addition, the company offers M-Pesa, an African payment platform, which provides money transfer, financial, and business and merchant payment services; and various services to operators through its partner market agreements. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. As of March 31, 2022, it had approximately 323 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed broadband customers, and 22 million TV customers. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.