Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vodafone Group deliver another solid quarter, demonstrating sustainability of growth strategy

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has announced its Q3 FY22 trading update.

Good performance in line with expectations and on track to meet FY22 guidance

·   Group service revenue growth of 2.7%* (Q2: 2.4%*) with growth in both Europe and Africa

·   Good service revenue growth trend, especially given increase in prior year comparative

·   Consistent service revenue growth in Germany of 1.1%* (Q2: 1.0%*)  

Q3 performance summaryQ3 FY22
€m 		Q3 FY21
€m 		Reported
growth % 		Organic
growth %1
Service revenue9,6479,3573.12.7
 – of which Germany2,9362,9120.81.1
Other revenue2,0371,844  
Total revenue11,68411,2014.33.7

1. Organic growth is a non-GAAP measure. All amounts marked in the commentary with an “*” represent organic growth. See page 8. 

·   Good growth in Africa, and successful launch of our VodaPay ‘super-app’ with over 1.4 million downloads

·   Vodafone Business service revenue growth of 0.6%*, with IoT and cloud & security growing double digits

·   Reaffirming FY22 guidance with Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.2 – €15.4 billion and Adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion

Nick Read, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, commented:  

“Our team has delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating the sustainability of our growth strategy and medium-term ambition. This performance keeps us firmly on track to deliver FY22 results in line with the higher guidance we set out in November.

We remain focused on our operational priorities to strengthen commercial momentum in Germany, accelerate our transformation in Spain and position Vodafone Business to maximise EU recovery funding opportunities. We are also committed to creating value for our shareholders through proactive portfolio actions and continuing to improve returns at pace.”

A webcast Q&A session will be held at 10am on 2 February 2022. The webcast and supporting information can be accessed at investors.vodafone.com

You might also enjoy reading  Vodafone Group Plc - Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.