Vodafone Group back to service revenue growth in Europe, as well as Africa

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has announced its Q1 FY22 trading update.

Growth in Europe and Africa

· Group service revenue growth of 3.3%* (Q4: 0.8%*), with growth across both Consumer and Business segments

· Strong service revenue trend, including one-off growth of around 1.0 percentage point following COVID-19 disruption last year

· Good service revenue growth in Germany of 1.4%* (Q4: 1.2%*)

Q1 performance summary1 Q1 FY22

€m Q1 FY21

€m Reported

growth Organic

growth2 Service revenue 9,390 9,110 3.1% 3.3% – of which Germany 2,872 2,840 1.1% 1.4% Other revenue 1,711 1,396 22.6% 20.2% Total revenue 11,101 10,506 5.7% 5.6%

1. Our segmental reporting has been updated to include Vantage Towers A.G. as a separate reporting segment for the year ending 31 March 2022. See page 4.

2. Organic growth is a Non-GAAP measure. All amounts marked with an “*” in the commentary represent organic growth. See page 8.

· Europe mobile contract churn 1.6 percentage points lower than Q1 FY20 (pre-pandemic), but commercial activity yet to return to normal conditions

· Roaming and visitor revenue grew 56% year-on-year, but still 54% lower than Q1 FY20 (pre-pandemic)

· Vodafone Business service revenue growth of 2.7%*, driven by strong growth in IoT and digital services

· Strong growth in Africa, with M-Pesa transaction volumes increasing 45% year-on-year

· On track to deliver FY22 guidance with Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.0 – €15.4 billion and Adjusted FCF of at least €5.2 billion