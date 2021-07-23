Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vodafone Group back to service revenue growth in Europe, as well as Africa

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has announced its Q1 FY22 trading update.

Growth in Europe and Africa

·   Group service revenue growth of 3.3%* (Q4: 0.8%*), with growth across both Consumer and Business segments

·   Strong service revenue trend, including one-off growth of around 1.0 percentage point following COVID-19 disruption last year

·   Good service revenue growth in Germany of 1.4%* (Q4: 1.2%*) 

Q1 performance summary1Q1 FY22
€m		Q1 FY21
€m 		Reported
growth		Organic
growth2
Service revenue9,390 9,110 3.1%3.3%
 – of which Germany2,872 2,840 1.1%1.4%
Other revenue1,711 1,396 22.6%20.2%
Total revenue11,101 10,506 5.7%5.6%

1.  Our segmental reporting has been updated to include Vantage Towers A.G. as a separate reporting segment for the year ending 31 March 2022. See page 4.

2.  Organic growth is a Non-GAAP measure. All amounts marked with an “*” in the commentary represent organic growth. See page 8.

·   Europe mobile contract churn 1.6 percentage points lower than Q1 FY20 (pre-pandemic), but commercial activity yet to return to normal conditions

·   Roaming and visitor revenue grew 56% year-on-year, but still 54% lower than Q1 FY20 (pre-pandemic)

·   Vodafone Business service revenue growth of 2.7%*, driven by strong growth in IoT and digital services

·   Strong growth in Africa, with M-Pesa transaction volumes increasing 45% year-on-year

·   On track to deliver FY22 guidance with Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.0 – €15.4 billion and Adjusted FCF of at least €5.2 billion

Nick Read, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, commented:

“I am pleased to report that we are back to service revenue growth in Europe, as well as Africa. This growth was broad-based within both Consumer and Business segments, with the vast majority of our markets contributing. This is a result of our commercial and operating momentum built over the past 3 years as part of our strategic transformation.

In Europe, the operating and retail environment has not yet returned to normal conditions, but we are delivering a good service revenue performance. In our Business segment, we are seeing stronger growth with our public sector and corporate customers, whilst further building a pipeline of demand for our digital services, such as IoT, security and cloud.

In May we announced, for the first time, our medium-term growth ambition. We have entered the year in line with this ambition, on track to deliver our guidance for the year, and with a continued focus to optimise our portfolio, to accelerate the delivery of shareholder value.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.