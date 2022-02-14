Twitter
Vmware – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vmware with ticker code (VMW) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have 150.01. With the stocks previous close at 133.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.4 while the 200 day moving average is 143.32. The market cap for the company is $52,496m. Find out more information at: https://www.vmware.com

The potential market cap would be $58,869m based on the market concensus.

VMware provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, VMware Service-defined Firewall, VMware SD-WAN, VMware SASE, VMware vRealize Network Insight, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer; digital workspace solutions that comprise Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, and Horizon; and application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Basic, standard, and advanced edition, Tanzu Application Service, and Tanzu Labs. In addition, it offers intrinsic security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint and Workload. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. As of November 1, 2021, VMware operates independently.

