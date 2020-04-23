Viveve Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 640.7% Upside

Viveve Medical found using ticker (VIVE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 640.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.7 and the 200 day moving average is 1.73. The market cap for the company is $5m. Company Website: http://www.viveve.com

Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

