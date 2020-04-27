Viveve Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 614.3% Upside

Viveve Medical with ticker code (VIVE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. Now with the previous closing price of 0.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 614.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.viveve.com

Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn