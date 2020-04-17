Viveve Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 534.9% Upside

Viveve Medical found using ticker (VIVE) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 534.9%. The day 50 moving average is 0.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. Company Website: http://www.viveve.com

Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn