Viveve Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 497.0% Upside

Viveve Medical found using ticker (VIVE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 497.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.74 and the 200 day MA is 1.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.viveve.com

Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

