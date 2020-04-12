Viveve Medical – Consenus Indicates Potential 359.8% Upside

Viveve Medical with ticker code (VIVE) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 359.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.83 while the 200 day moving average is 1.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. Find out more information at: http://www.viveve.com

Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn