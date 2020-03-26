Vitec Group plc 4.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Vitec Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:VTC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Vitec Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 570 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.4% from the opening price of 546 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 394 points and decreased 494 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1335 GBX while the 52 week low is 508 GBX.

Vitec Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 921.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,101.04. There are currently 45,599,475 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 136,375. Market capitalisation for LON:VTC is £251,709,102 GBP.

