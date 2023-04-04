Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Vistry Group PLC -4.1% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group PLC with ticker (LON:VTY) now has a potential downside of -4.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 760 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vistry Group PLC share price of 793 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -4.1%. Trading has ranged between 502 (52 week low) and 993 (52 week high) with an average of 836,428 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,716,169,553.

Vistry Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that develops new homes and communities across all sectors of the United Kingdom housing market. The Company’s segments include Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding segment develops sites across England, providing private and affordable housing on land owned by the Group or the Group’s joint ventures. Its product range includes one-bedroom apartments through to larger five bedroom family homes. The Housebuilding offers properties under both the Bovis and Linden brand names. The Partnerships segment specializes in partnering with housing associations and other public sector businesses across England, including London, to deliver either the development of private and affordable housing on land owned by the Company or the Company’s joint ventures, or to provide contracting services for development. The Partnerships segment operates under the Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith brand names.



