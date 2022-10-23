Vistra Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.3% Upside

Vistra Corp. with ticker code (VST) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 30 and has a mean target at 32.56. Now with the previous closing price of 21.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.3%. The day 50 moving average is 23.81 while the 200 day moving average is 23.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,056m. Find out more information at: https://www.vistracorp.com

The potential market cap would be $13,701m based on the market concensus.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.