Vistra Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Vistra Corp. found using ticker (VST) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 29 with a mean TP of 31.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,587m. Find out more information at: https://www.vistracorp.com

The potential market cap would be $12,390m based on the market concensus.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.