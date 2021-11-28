Twitter
Vistra Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vistra Corp. with ticker code (VST) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 26.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,730m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vistracorp.com

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

