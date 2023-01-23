Visteon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Visteon Corporation with ticker code (VC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 172 and 101 and has a mean target at 148.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 140.49 and the 200 day MA is 120.23. The market cap for the company is $4,133m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.visteon.com

The potential market cap would be $4,329m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.