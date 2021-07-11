Twitter
Visteon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Visteon Corporation found using ticker (VC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 166 and 71 and has a mean target at 131.07. Now with the previous closing price of 111.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 125.29. The company has a market cap of $3,162m. Visit the company website at: http://www.visteon.com

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

