Visteon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Visteon Corporation with ticker code (VC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 166 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 131.64. With the stocks previous close at 116.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 120.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 123.45. The company has a market cap of $3,265m. Find out more information at: http://www.visteon.com

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.