Visteon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Visteon Corporation found using ticker (VC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 161 and 104 calculating the mean target price we have 141.46. Now with the previous closing price of 144.37 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 123.76 while the 200 day moving average is 112.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,161m. Company Website: https://www.visteon.com

The potential market cap would be $4,077m based on the market concensus.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.