Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Visteon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Visteon Corporation found using ticker (VC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 161 and 104 calculating the mean target price we have 141.46. Now with the previous closing price of 144.37 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 123.76 while the 200 day moving average is 112.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,161m. Company Website: https://www.visteon.com

The potential market cap would be $4,077m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

You might also enjoy reading  Visteon Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.