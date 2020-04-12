VistaGen Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.4% Upside

VistaGen Therapeutics found using ticker (VTGN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 117.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.46 and the 200 day moving average is 0.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $22m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vistagen.com

VistaGen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company’s lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and others; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase II clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD) and Phase III cross over study for SAD, and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for MDD. VistaGen Therapeutics has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with Pherin Pharmaceuticals; BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; and Cato Research Ltd. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

