VistaGen Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.4% Upside

VistaGen Therapeutics with ticker code (VTGN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 117.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.46 and the 200 day moving average is 0.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $22m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vistagen.com

VistaGen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company’s lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and others; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase II clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD) and Phase III cross over study for SAD, and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for MDD. VistaGen Therapeutics has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with Pherin Pharmaceuticals; BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; and Cato Research Ltd. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

