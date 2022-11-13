Vista Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 219.4% Upside

Vista Gold Corp found using ticker (VGZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.25 and 1.72 and has a mean target at 1.98. Now with the previous closing price of 0.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 219.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.55 and the 200 day moving average is 0.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $72m. Find out more information at: https://www.vistagold.com

The potential market cap would be $230m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.